Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to announce $7.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.08 billion. Netflix posted sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $29.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.45 billion to $30.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.88 billion to $36.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $18.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.06. 4,410,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $543.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.69. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

