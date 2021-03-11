Brokerages Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. Paya reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 21,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,830. Paya has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 151.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.