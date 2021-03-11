Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Post $3.32 EPS

Analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28. Roper Technologies posted earnings of $3.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $14.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

NYSE:ROP traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $389.67. The company had a trading volume of 731,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,891. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.64. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,460,000 after purchasing an additional 59,513 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,404,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

