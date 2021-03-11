Brokerages Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post earnings per share of $2.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.13 and the lowest is $2.31. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $14.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

PNC opened at $173.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.19. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $181.35.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

