Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $754.89 Million

Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce sales of $754.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $757.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.88 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $674.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.88. 101,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,144. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $248.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.25. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $3,515,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,109,377.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,782 shares of company stock valued at $13,484,804. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $53,345,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.