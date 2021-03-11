Brokerages Set 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target at $47.83

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,771.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 968,696 shares of company stock worth $42,259,297.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. 46,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,495. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.69.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.