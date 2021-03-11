Brokerages Set American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Price Target at $98.20

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $117.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

