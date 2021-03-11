Brokerages Set Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) PT at €16.77

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.77 ($19.73).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Carrefour alerts:

EPA:CA opened at €14.40 ($16.94) on Friday. Carrefour has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.12.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.