Brokerages Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Price Target at €63.36

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.36 ($74.55).

DLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

ETR DLG traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching €63.94 ($75.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 64.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.38. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

