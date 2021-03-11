Brokerages Set G4S plc (LON:GFS) Price Target at GBX 175.83

G4S plc (LON:GFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.83 ($2.30).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of G4S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of GFS stock opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.17) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 223.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. G4S has a 1-year low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 270.90 ($3.54). The firm has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 220.09.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

