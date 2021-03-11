Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT at $17.01

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,745. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Halliburton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 510,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,011,305. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

