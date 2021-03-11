Brokerages Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT at $43.71

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.75.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ichor by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $998.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ichor has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

