Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target at $21.54

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLCO. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $177,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.