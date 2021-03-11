Brokerages Set Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Price Target at $67.67

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King raised their target price on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,560 shares of company stock worth $3,624,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.16. 203,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,474. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $78.34.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

