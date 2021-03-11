Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Target Price at $78.23

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

