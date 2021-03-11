Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target at $35.00

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 205.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 316,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 212,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,768,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,116,000 after buying an additional 728,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 97,820 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

