Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) PT at GBX 170.42

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 170.42 ($2.23).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

TW traded up GBX 2.85 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 181.90 ($2.38). 6,610,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 196.30 ($2.56). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.76. The company has a market cap of £6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern sold 27,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19), for a total value of £46,939.20 ($61,326.37). In the last three months, insiders bought 272 shares of company stock worth $45,129.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

