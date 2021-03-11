Brokerages Set The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Price Target at $17.00

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

MIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

MIK opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. The Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 159.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 183,908 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth $735,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.