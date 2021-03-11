Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT at $65.86

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,850. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 197.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

