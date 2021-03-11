Brokerages Set Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT at $119.94

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.94.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $8.21 on Thursday, reaching $120.30. 62,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,736. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average of $126.98. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

