Brokers Offer Predictions for ICON Public Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $181.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.21. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 519.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

