Brokers Offer Predictions for International Paper’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for International Paper in a research report issued on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

International Paper stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

