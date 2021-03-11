Brokers Offer Predictions for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 293.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 788,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 588,035 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 9,858.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 189,082 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.