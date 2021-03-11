Brokers Set Expectations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $42.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

