Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIP traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.10. 12,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,714. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

