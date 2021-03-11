Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.69. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 216.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMTC. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $854.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

