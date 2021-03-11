Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $962.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,421,000 after acquiring an additional 91,935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 414.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 74,176 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 36.5% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 166,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 44,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

