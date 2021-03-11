BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Comcast by 8.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 193,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.3% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Comcast by 31.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $1,168,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

