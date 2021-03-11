BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,362,000 after purchasing an additional 106,165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

