BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 14.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.89. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

