BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $235.86 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $237.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.19.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.