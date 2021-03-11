BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 10,502 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

