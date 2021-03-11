BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,545 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 210.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $74.40.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

ASTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

