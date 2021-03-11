BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $5.49 on Monday. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at $765,363.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 4,067,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,590,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

