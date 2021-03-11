Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

NYSE:BBW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 14,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,513. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

