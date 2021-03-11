Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) EVP Timothy D. Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 451.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 62,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

