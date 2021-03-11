Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMBL stock traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.76. 8,650,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,353. Bumble has a 52-week low of $57.53 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

