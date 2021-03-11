Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

BVRDF remained flat at $$27.56 during trading on Tuesday. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.22.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.