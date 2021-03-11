Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.63.

BURL stock opened at $293.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.30 and its 200 day moving average is $232.39. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $308.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 572,059 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,464,000. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

