Burney Co. Acquires 11,232 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KTB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,543. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

