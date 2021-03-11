Burney Co. Buys 104,393 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,818,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after buying an additional 221,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,119,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $192,558,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,555. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

