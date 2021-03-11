Burney Co. Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 126,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,516,000 after buying an additional 41,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,122 shares of company stock worth $11,451,683. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $130.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.