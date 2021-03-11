Burney Co. Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Burney Co. cut its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Popular comprises approximately 0.7% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Popular by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.04. 5,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,905. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

