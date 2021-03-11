Burney Co. Lowers Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Barclays PLC grew its position in VeriSign by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in VeriSign by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,075,832.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,342,723 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

Shares of VRSN traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

