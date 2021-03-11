Burney Co. Reduces Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,127 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up about 0.8% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Allison Transmission worth $15,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.74. 5,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,935. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

