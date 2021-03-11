Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Robert R. Yohanan Sells 10,000 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BY opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $818.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.