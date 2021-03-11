Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Reaches $118.92 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $118.92 million and approximately $20.93 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.39 or 0.00363096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,662,040,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,414,755,569 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

