C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Sells $7,550,224.45 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $7,550,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 836,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,198,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AI stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $183.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,317,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,499,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.