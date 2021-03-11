C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Houman Behzadi Sells 50,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $4,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,602,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Houman Behzadi sold 97,839 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $8,346,645.09.

AI stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,317,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $5,550,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $19,499,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.