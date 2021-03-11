Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Johnson Rice

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

COG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.